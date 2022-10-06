Liz to lose her locks to raise funds for four charities
Subscribe newsletter
A WOMAN from the Forest is hoping to raise thousands for charity by chopping off her long white locks.
Liz Lloyd Nash, who is 69, is raising funds for four worthy causes by parting with her hair at a special ‘Charity Quiz’ event at Huntley Village Hall on October 21.
Liz, who has been raising money for charities for some 53 years, has chosen to donate her white plait and a portion of the funds raised to national charity the Little Princess Trust.
The charity provides free real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.
Liz said the fundraiser, which is her first since before the pandemic, came about after an unexpected comment from her husband, who has recently been showing signs of dementia.
She explained: “He’s a little a bit older than me and it’s really not like him, but he turned to me one day, looked at my white plait and said ‘You ought to get your hair cut, it’s starting to make you look a bit old’!
“Luckily for him he survived that comment but I thought, how can I raise a bit of money out of this?
“So I phoned the Little Princess Trust and they said they were always looking for white hair.”
Liz had hoped to raise £1,000 from the chop, but has now upped her target having reached that amount just by word of mouth in a matter of weeks.
She is also raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support, who Huntley’s quizmaster often fundraises for, and Great Oaks Dean Forest Hospice.
A portion will also go to St Michael’s Hospice in Hereford, which is close to the hearts of members of her Ross-based bridge club.
As a fundraiser, Liz has gone above and beyond over the years to support a number of good causes, including spending nights out on the streets to raise money for the homeless and hosting countless events such as car boot sales, a bonus ball and quizzes for various charities.
At the event, a tube of Smarties will be the top prize for quizzers, while supporters will also have the chance to bid for the honour of carrying out the haircut, supported by Coleford’s Changes Hairdressing.
The quiz costs £5 per person to enter, with teams of up to four permitted.
To book a table at the quiz, call Liz on 01594 832769.
Those who want to sponsor Liz’s cut can collect a form from Changes Hairdressing, located on St John’s Street in Coleford.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |