Tracey has just returned from visiting Zimbabwe after one of her annual trips to visit with the teams on the ground and the beneficiaries of their charity. " It was hard work. Seeing the poverty and suffering firsthand makes it all so real. We will be "adopting" a Childrens ward in Bulawayo Zimbabwe for Children who are severely physically and mentally challenged. It houses 36 children. We plan to supply them all with new wheel chairs , new beds and mattresses, basic nutrition, and medication.”