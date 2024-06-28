Cinderford-based artist Tracey Jane Bell will be taking part in this years Far Open Forest and Rivers Art Trail from July 6-14 . Her last exhibition held at her home, raised over £1,400 for her charity The Community Action Trust and has recently added The Cherished Child ( Charity for children with special needs) to their portfolio.
Tracey has just returned from visiting Zimbabwe after one of her annual trips to visit with the teams on the ground and the beneficiaries of their charity. " It was hard work. Seeing the poverty and suffering firsthand makes it all so real. We will be "adopting" a Childrens ward in Bulawayo Zimbabwe for Children who are severely physically and mentally challenged. It houses 36 children. We plan to supply them all with new wheel chairs , new beds and mattresses, basic nutrition, and medication.”
Community Action Trust UK was registered officially in 2019 to assist in taking care of vulnerable and in need folk in Zimbabwe. The charity’s aim is to fund and monitor projects that focus on the development of disadvantaged, vulnerable, neglected and abused elderly citizens residing in communities around Zimbabwe. Whether the neglect is social, psychological or physical, aspires to make a difference in improving the lives and well-being of community individuals.