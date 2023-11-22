THREE local artists are bringing an exhibition of Forest-inspired artworks which are “grounded in place and time” to Newnham in December.
Time Lapse, a unique collection of works by Carolyn Black, Melanie Clarke and Nichola Goff, is launching at Newnham’s The George on November 30.
The “fascinating” exhibition was first shown at the Centrespace Gallery in Bristol earlier this year.
The artists say they are “delighted” to be able to show these works in a gallery close to the landscape that informed them.
The title relates to the impact the pandemic had on their perception of time and relationship with their local environment.
The works shown “expand the boundaries” of printmaking and drawing, the artists say, presenting experimental works in a range of media.
They explore human interventions and relationships within the landscape, both physically and emotionally.
The Bristol exhibition stimulated conversations about climate change, and visitors commented on how well the artworks worked together. The artists are pleased to have an opportunity to exhibit Time Lapse again.
A description of the exhibition reads: “Clarke combines the ethereal fleeting moment with a material solidity as she seeks to give a voice to the unseen through her experimental approach to printmaking.
“Her works sensitively investigate the relationship we have as humans with nature - sometimes harmonious, often antagonistic and exploitative - which she firmly believes needs to be rebalanced.
“Goff presents ‘36 days in lockdown’, a large-scale installation of 36 mapped woodblock prints of pathways of daily walks made during the Covid lockdown in 2020 and printed with local earth pigments.
“These works on paper are accompanied by sound and film playing memories of that time, reflecting how the world stood still, when we had time to take notice of places close to home.
“Black employs a wide range of media in her works in response to heatwaves and future flooding of the River Severn. In around 20 years time, climate change will have transformed our familiar landscapes around the world.
“When ice caps have melted and Barrow Hill becomes an island, what might that look like?”
The exhibition is open from Thursday, November 30 to Saturday, December 9 from 10.30am-4pm (Except closed Sunday 3rd & Monday 4th December).
There will be a private viewing on Friday, December 1 from 6-8pm.
For more information, follow Time Lapse on Instagram, ‘time_lapse_23’.