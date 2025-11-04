Rachel Shilston said: “It was such a joy to be a part of and we had so much fun. We were completely blown away by the amazing support we received, not only in surpassing our fundraising target, but also throughout the whole 24-hours. We had people who took the time to join us in the early hours of the morning, making sure we stayed awake! For that we are hugely grateful. I can't wait to do it all again.”