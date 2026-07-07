A RENOWNED local historian is promoting her new book Railways of the Southern Marches by giving a series of talks.
Heather Hurley is giving a short, illustrated talk at English Bicknor Village Hall on Thursday, July 9 at 7.30pm.
The book is a richly detailed and illustrated account of the railways formed between 1845 and 1900 across Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, Monmouthshire, Brecknockshire and Radnorshire.
It unpicks the often-haphazard network of the early railways, this book traces the lines and infrastructure, the stations, bridges and tunnels, the investors, engineers and navvies, and the charismatic steam locomotives that criss-crossed the region up until the 1960s.
Entry to the talk is £4 but free for history club members.
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