A team of staff, students, governors, alumni and supporters from Hartpury University and Hartpury College have successfully completed a demanding three-day charity cycle challenge from St Davids in Wales to Hartpury, raising £15,000 for Gloucestershire charity Goals Beyond Grass.
The challenge saw riders cover approximately 180 miles over three days, travelling from the westernmost point of Wales to arrive back at the Hartpury campus on Wednesday, July 1.
Funds raised will directly support Goals Beyond Grass, a Gloucestershire-based charity that helps disabled children and adults reduce social isolation and improve wellbeing through accessible sport and physical activity.
The charity delivers inclusive cycling, football and community sessions that enable thousands of people each year to build confidence, independence and lasting friendships.
Professor Andy Collop, Vice-Chancellor, Executive Principal and CEO of Hartpury University and Hartpury College, said: "Completing this challenge has been a tremendous achievement for everyone involved.
“The determination, teamwork and resilience shown by every rider, alongside the incredible support from colleagues, sponsors and donors, has been inspiring.
“Raising £15,000 for Goals Beyond Grass means we can make a meaningful contribution to a charity that transforms lives through inclusive sport.
“It reflects Hartpury's commitment to supporting our local community and creating opportunities that have a lasting impact well beyond our campus."
Brian Dix, Founder and CEO of Goals Beyond Grass, said: “The funds will enable us to deliver another 22 weeks of our inclusive cycling sessions, helping more than 3,000 people with disabilities across Gloucestershire to access cycling and enjoy all the benefits it brings.”
The team also thanked sponsors Aramark, Square One Network, HCR Law, EG Carter, Abi Precision Engineering, Enterprise Mobility, Two Rivers Housing and Abbey Business Interiors and everyone who donated, volunteered and cheered the riders on.
Donations can be made by seaching “Hartpury” at www.justgiving.com
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