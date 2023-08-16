FOREST residents are being urged to check their electoral registration details, or risk losing their chance to vote on decisions that affect them.
The district council is beginning its Annual Canvass to check everyone’s voting details are up to date.
The annual canvass allows Forest of Dean District Council to keep the electoral register up to date, to identify who risks losing their voice at elections, and to encourage them to register before it’s too late.
Andrew Knott, Electoral Registration Officer at Forest of Dean District Council, said: “Keep an eye out for communications from us in the coming weeks which will contain information on what you need to do to make sure your household is fully registered for the next election.
“We would also ask you to respond as soon as you are able so that we don’t need to send any follow ups and can save both time and paper.”
Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details. Electoral Commission research has found that recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time. In Great Britain, 92 per cent of those who have lived in their home for 16 years will be registered, compared with 36 per cent of people who have lived at an address for less than a year.
The council will be contacting all households via email or post over the next few months with clear instructions asking them to confirm their details or update them.
If you receive an email from [email protected] and the Council is encouraging those people to respond as soon as possible so that it is not necessary to send a follow up paper correspondence. Only one member of the household needs to respond.
The emails should not be confused for a scam - all emails will be sent from [email protected] with a subject line of ‘Annual Canvass - Update your household information’.
Residents can find out more about the Annual Canvass on the website at www.fdean.gov.uk/canvass. Anyone with questions about their registration status can contact the council’s electoral services team at [email protected] or by calling 01594 812638.