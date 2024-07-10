The addition of ‘Pro S’ to existing Volkswagen ID.7 models introduces a bigger battery and faster charging. The new ID.7 Pro S Match models have an 86 kWh battery, compared with the 77 kWh battery in the ID.7 Match versions. The result is a WLTP pure electric range of 437 miles for the fastback and 425 miles for the Tourer. The Pro S Match models can also be charged at up to 200 kW DC, meaning a top-up from 10 to 80 per cent of battery capacity can take as little as 26 minutes.