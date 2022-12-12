A GROUP of runners collected more than just miles as they went around a Forest village earlier this week.
Longhope Running Club teamed up with the Friends of Longhope Church for a “hamper scamper” on Monday (December 5) which collected donations for the Lord’s Larder foodbank in Newent.
Tina Coull, of the Friends of Longhope Church, explained: “The Friends of Longhope Church worked with the Longhope Running Club” and did a ‘Hamper Scamper’ run around the village.
“Residents of Longhope registered for a house collection of food bank donations.
“Fifteen Longhope Runners, all dressed up in festive clothing and bright lights ran frantically around the village collecting goods.
“They then ran back with the donations to the collection point at the church.”
“What an amazing generous result we got.
“All donations will be given to the local Food Bank, the Lord’s Larder.
“After the run, the Friends of Longhope Church laid on delicious hot dogs, mince pies and a mug of mulled wine.
“A fun night was had by all, making a huge difference to many lives along the way.’’