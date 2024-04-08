Love will be in the air at Monmouth Orchestra’s Summer Concert on Sunday, May 19 as the orchestra will be playing a programme of some of the world’s most romantic music.
There will be two renditions of Romeo and Juliet – one by Tchaikovsky and one by Prokofiev. Plus the modern version of the Romeo and Juliet tale, Bernstein’s West Side Story. Other programmed works include The King and I, the Sound of Music, Porgy and Bess and Humperdink’s Evening Prayer.
During the afternoon the orchestra will also perform a version of John Miles’ Music was my first love, which has been arranged by the MCO’s violin and viola player, Ken Hunt.
Tickets for the concert are free. The concert will be at 4pm in Llangynidr New Village Hall. There will be a retiring collection for Bannau Brycheiniog Mountain Rescue.
Monmouth Concert Orchestra consists of amateur musicians from Ross on Wye, Chepstow, Abergavenny, Raglan, the Forest of Dean and Monmouth. It meets once a fortnight during term times and is always keen to hear from potential new players. Its members range from 18 – 80 and there are no auditions although players are usually Grade V standard or above. Find out more about the orchestra at www.monmouthorchestra.co.uk