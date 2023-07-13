Emergency traffic lights have been installed on the A438 at Lugwardine Bridge, following severe damage to the Grade II listed structure. The measures were jointly implemented by Balfour Beatty Living Places and Herefordshire Council after the bridge wall was hit by a passing vehicle, causing substantial damage.
The iconic Lugwardine Bridge, spanning the River Lugg Site of Special Scientific Interest, holds significant cultural and ecological importance. This complicates the repair process, as coordination with building conservation officers and other authorities, such as Natural England, is required before the repairs can commence.
To protect passing vehicles and keep traffic away from the damaged wall, temporary traffic lights have been set up. It is anticipated that the repair works will begin over the summer.
The council encourages residents to report any issues with the temporary traffic lights at Lugwardine Bridge or any other locations across the county by calling 01432 261800. This line is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
To stay updated on roadworks across Herefordshire, visit one.network, where you can set up email alerts to notify you about works in your local area. For more detailed live information, you may need to zoom into the map.
For the latest updates, follow the Highways team on Facebook at 'Herefordshire Highways' and on Twitter at @HfdsStreets.