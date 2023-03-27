LYDNEY Bowling Club is launching blind and partially sighted bowling for the first time ever this year and is appealing for players and volunteers to help out.
The club is also offering anybody who hasn’t tried the sport before the chance to go along and give it a whirl as the new season begins.
The members want to raise awareness locally of their new offering of visually impaired bowling, having worked together with Blind Sport England to develop the sessions in readiness for the new season.
While a starting date is yet to be confirmed, the sessions will take place on Wednesday afternoons from 1pm to 5pm.
The club hopes the offering will be popular and “bring the visually impaired community closer together”.
The volunteers will also be given the opportunity to play. The green opens on April 15 at Bathurst Park.
Those interested either in playing bowls or volunteering to help out should email club secretary Pauline Alldritt at [email protected] or message the club through their Facebook page.