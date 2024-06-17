LYDNEY made it three wins on the trot with a rain-affected victory over local rivals Westbury in Division One of the Gloucestershire County Cricket League.
With showers travelling up the Severn at regular intervals, both sides faced fewer than the regulation 45 overs.
The visitors won the toss and they put Westbury into bat and they eventually made 157/7 from their allotted 34 overs.
Lydney faced a revised target of 140 from 28 overs and they reached it 4.2 overs to spare for the loss of three wickets to give them a seven-wicket victory which puts them sixth in the table.
Lydney made an early breakthrough when Jack O’Connell bowled Will Hargreaves with nine on the scoreboard. He had scored three off 11 balls.
Westbury’s problems were compounded when skipper Alex Wyman – who is no stranger to a big score – departed to make it 20/2.
Four of his five runs off 18 balls came from a boundary but he was caught by Ed Jones off the bowling of Tom Hayward.
Francis Stirrup then joined Devin Rogers in the centre for a free-wheeling innings that got the scoreboard ticking.
He hit 24 off 30 balls with all but four of those runs coming from boundaries.
With the score on 64, he became the third Westbury wicket to fall when he was caught leg before by Ed Jones.
Rogers was now on 22 and he was then partnered by Daniel Anderson who contributed four off 11 balls as he became the first of two batsmen to have their wickets by Jordan Stone.
The home side were now 77/4.
The fifth wicket pairing of Rogers and Jake Bonser added 38 to the Westbury score.
Former Lydney player Bonser chipped in 15 of those runs, which included a four, off 27 deliveries.
Rogers was on 52 when Bonser was bowled by Stone to make it 115/5 but he did not add to his score before he was caught and bowled by Matt Dallow.
He took 82 deliveries for his final score with eight boundaries among them.
At 117/6 and with the 34 overs in sight, Westbury needed to up the pace and 40 between Greg Artus and Dan Artus helped on that account.
Artus made 26 off 14 including a couple of sixes and a four.
The two sixes came in a frenetic final over which saw Artus run out by Jack O’Connell just inches from safety on the final delivery.
He took Dallow for a total of 19 runs in the final six.
Jarvis was 13 not out from 11 deliveries including two fours.
Jonathan Kear and Darius Govandar put Lydney firmly on track with an opening wicket partnership of 67.
They had faced 8.4 overs when Govander was caught by Dan Hockaday off the bowling of Rogers.
In a three-over purple patch they added 41 runs to the Lydney total.
Govander went for 25, averaging a run a ball, and included five fours.
Rogers claimed his second wicket when he had Ross Lindsay caught by Artus for 14 off 21 balls, including a couple of boundaries.
At the end of the 16th over, Lydney were 101/2 giving them a target of 56 runs off 12 overs.
Opener Kear went at the beginning of the 19th over, caught lbw by Hockaday just three runs short of his half century which included a six and half a dozen fours.
In the next over, Stone hit nine off three balls and he and partner Dafydd Nicholas went on to see they side comfortably home.