Lydney man jailed for breaching eight-month suspended sentence for shoplifting
A 39-year-old Lydney man who burgled a local newsagent just 24 hours after he had received an eight-week suspended prison sentence for shoplifting has been locked up for six months.
At Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court last week, Steven Care-Slade of Acorn Drive received an eight-month suspended prison term after committing four theft offences in one day.
He admitted stealing £40.29 worth of groceries from Lidl, a £20 charity hamper from Greggs, £20 cash from Lydney Post Office and a can of Jack Daniels worth £2.49 from Harrison Stores, all on November 4th.
But 24 hours after getting the suspended sentence, said prosecutor Sue Gethin, Care-Slade was at it again.
“During the early hours of November 8, he gained entry into Martin’s Newsagents in Newerne Street in Lydney and stole cigarettes and alcohol valued at £538.91,” she said.
“Police received a 999 call at 5am on November 8, by a member of staff at Martin’s Newsagents who was opening up the premises and found that the store had been broken into and that cigarettes and alcohol had been stolen from the cabinets inside.
After identifying Care-Slade on the CCTV, the police went to his home address and he was found with some of the recently stolen items that included numerous packets of cigarettes and an unopened bottle of Jack Daniels.”
The court was told that the cost of replacing the shop’s front door was unknown.
Chris Coleman, defending, said: “Care-Slade is very realistic about his expectations today and knows that he will receive a custodial sentence. He accordingly expresses his remorse in light of breaching the suspended sentence order
“I am bound to say on his behalf, that he left this court with good intentions and armed with travel warrants.
“He took himself to Change, Grow, Live, Gloucestershire’s drug and alcohol recovery service, to get some advice on his drug and alcohol misuse before going home.
“He discussed with the organisation about taking up an alcohol detox programme.
“He then went home and attempted to re-establish his relationship with his partner. However, this ended up in a massive argument which ended with him going out and doing what he did while intoxicated.”
Care-Slade also admitted that on August 3 this year he stole alcohol valued at £4.98 from Cinderburys in High Street, Cinderford, and the following day, August 4, he stole alcohol valued at £1.69 to which he pleaded guilty.
Care-Slade also admitted stealing a storage container on August 19 from the Factory Shop in Lydney valued at £14, and on August 22, stealing alcohol valued at £11.99 belonging to Lidl in the same town.
Deputy District Judge Steven Jonas told Care-Slade: “You have caused a huge amount of loss and damage to the owner of the store and as a consequence you will pay £200 compensation towards the damage you caused.”
The judge waived the mandatory surcharge and made no order for a contribution to court costs.
Judge Jonas also rejected an application for a criminal behaviour order because the Crown had not satisfied all the criteria and that he felt it was not a proportionate response to the offences Care-Slade had committed.
