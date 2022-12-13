A LYDNEY motorist caught at the wheel with more than twice the legal alcohol limit on his breath has been banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay fines, costs and a surcharge totalling £1,109.
Jonathan Pettiford of Allaston Rod, Lydney, denied driving a Citroen DS3 on Driffield Road in the town on February 6 this year with 81 micrograms of alcohol on his breath.
The legal alcohol limit is 35 micrograms and he was found guilty by Cheltenham magistrates.
He was fined £300, ordered to pay trial costs of £775 and a surcharge of £34 and was disqualified for 20 months but told he can reduce the length of the ban by 20 weeks if he completes a government approved driving course at his own expense by January 11 2024.