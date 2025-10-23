The M4 closure will be between junctions 18-19 in both directions from 7pm on Friday, October 24 to 6am on Monday, October 27.
The National Highways are completing a major construction stage of the new A432 Badminton Road Bridge and they have put a diversion into place.
The diversion is:
Any traffic westbound: Exit the M4 junction 18, and join the A46 heading towards Bath
Take the A420 towards Warmley at the A46/ A420 junction past Pennsylvania
Join the A4174 towards the M32 at the A420/A4174 junction in Warmley
Finally, join on the M4 at junction 19 from the M32 junction 1
Any eastbound traffic follow the same diversion route in reverse.
They are asking people to follow the diversion signs not satnavs and allow plenty of time to your journey.
