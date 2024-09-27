THE M5 in Gloucestershire is closed northbound between J16 and J14, and southbound between J14 and J15 due to flooding.
Heavy rain last night (September 26) battered Gloucestershire, leaving many areas flooded and many roads in Gloucestershire closed.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: "Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue are working with the Environment Agency, police, our traffic officers and contractors at scene to clear the flooding as soon as possible. There are currently delays of up to 45 minutes on approach to the closure point in both directions."
Road closures in Gloucestershire reported are:
- Ell Brook Road Newent
- Ryton Road Dymock
- Cowley Lane - (Green Dragon Inn to Cowley Manor)
- Green Dragon Inn Cocklesford to High cross –from the junction with the A435 to the junction with the 500858 Penhill to Cocklesford.
- Main Street, Coln St Aldwyns
- Main Road and back Lane at Down Ampney
- Frog Furlong Lane/Innsworth Lane
- Wainlode Lane
- B4450, Bledington Main Street, Church Street and The Green
- Elkstone underpass (under A417)
- Stoke Road - Bishops Cleeve
- Holloway Road - Bisley to Bakers Mill
- A433 Cirencester to Tetbury
- Down Ampney - Main Street
You can keep up to date with road closures via National Highways website or through its social media pages.