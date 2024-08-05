A package of new measures has been unveiled to help transform life for small businesses on the South West’s ever-evolving high streets in a major new report by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB).
Supporting pop-ups and temporary use initiatives for new businesses, creating mobile phone-based loyalty programmes and providing accessible public toilets are some of the recommendations aimed at local government to help the South West’s small firms thrive and grow.
The Future of the High Street report, published this week calls for local authorities to create a specialised fund to support pop-ups, markets, and temporary use initiatives for first-time businesses to encourage new ventures and help them set up on the high street.
The report, which features in-depth analysis following a large-scale survey of small businesses, also highlights the need for well-maintained and accessible modern public toilets and family-friendly services like creche facilities on our high streets, encouraging visitors to stay longer, upping footfall and supporting the local economy.
In the report more than 60 per cent of the region’s SMEs say that a diverse range of independent businesses is one of the most important factors for the long-term sustainability and future of their local high street – and they have called for a concerted effort to help.
Sam Holliday, FSB Development Manager for Gloucestershire, Bristol, Bath and South Gloucestershire, said thriving local economies need thriving local commerce and called on everyone to support a return to the high street.
“Small independent businesses on the high street provide not only great goods and services but create lots of jobs and are an essential part of community cohesion. Our report shows there is a real willingness among retailers to make the high street work but they know they can’t do it alone. They need support from everyone including our local authorities who play such a pivotal role.”
And he added that local people have a key part to play too...
“We all have a role in this as we all get to choose where to spend the money we earn. Supporting local shops is an investment in local business and local people and we all have to take that responsibility seriously.”
The survey found local businesses in the South West had seen a wide range of closures on their local high street since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with retail stores, hospitality and banks the most frequently cited
Business rates remain a huge burden on high street small businesses, with the current Small Business Rate Relief (SBRR) a key part of their survival. The research found nearly half of high street small businesses in the South West say they would not survive without SBRR. FSB believe to help small firms to grow further, the SBRR threshold should be increased from £12,000 of rateable value to £25,000.
Good transport links, improved parking facilities and better high street cleaning are also cited by business owners as a potential help for the High Street and to read the full report and FSB recommendations see fsb.org.uk/FutureHighStreet