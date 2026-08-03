A MAJOR resurfacing trial has started on the M48 Severn Bridge as National Highways tests a new technique aimed at reducing disruption during future maintenance work.
The project began on Saturday, August 1, and will see a 200-metre stretch of the westbound carriageway resurfaced using a thin, machine-laid surface instead of the traditional hand-laid method that has been used on the bridge for decades.
The work is due to continue until Sunday, September 27.
To allow the trial to take place, overnight closures, lane restrictions and some weekend closures will be in place. From Saturday, August 8, until Friday, September 18, traffic will run in a contraflow on the eastbound carriageway, with one narrow lane operating in each direction. A 30mph speed limit and average speed cameras will also be in force.
During full closures, drivers will be diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge. Access to Chepstow will be maintained throughout the programme.
Chris Pope, programme manager for National Highways, said the bridge was now in need of significant resurfacing to keep it safe and reliable for future generations.
He acknowledged the work could cause delays and urged motorists to allow extra time for journeys, particularly during busy periods.
The resurfacing involves removing the existing road surface and waterproofing layer, repairing the steel deck where required, installing a new waterproof membrane and laying a replacement surface just 35mm thick using specialist equipment.
Because the bridge was designed with strict weight limits, the replacement surface must match the original thickness laid during its construction in the 1960s.
If the trial proves successful, National Highways said full resurfacing of both carriageways could take place in 2027 and 2028, helping to reduce disruption while improving the bridge's long-term resilience.
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