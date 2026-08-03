FOREST of Dean MP Matt Bishop has launched a public survey after raising concerns over Gloucestershire County Council's planned charges for disposing of larger amounts of DIY waste at household recycling centres.
The changes, due to come into force during the 2026/27 financial year, will allow residents to dispose of up to eight 50-litre bags of DIY waste or eight individual DIY items, such as doors, sinks, toilets and cupboards, free of charge every four weeks. Charges will then apply once the allowance is exceeded.
Mr Bishop said he had written directly to Gloucestershire County Council to seek clarification on the proposals and has now received a response outlining the authority's position.
According to the council, the free allowance will remain in place for small amounts of DIY waste, with charges only applying to residents who exceed either the monthly limit or the permitted number of visits within the four-week period.
The council has also told the MP the proposals are based on financial modelling and evidence from other local authorities, with operating costs and wider impacts taken into account. It added that fly-tipping would be monitored after the changes are introduced and officers are exploring whether residents could have greater flexibility in how they use their free allowance.
Mr Bishop said he remained concerned the charges could have unintended consequences and was asking residents to share their views through an online survey.
In a letter to the county council, he argued the proposals would unfairly penalise people who dispose of waste responsibly and legally.
He also warned that introducing charges could increase the risk of fly-tipping, pointing to ongoing issues at locations including Over and Rudford, where he said his office had already been working with residents to tackle illegal waste dumping.
The MP said communities living close to fly-tipping hotspots were already experiencing environmental concerns and argued the council should avoid introducing policies that could make the problem worse.
Mr Bishop also voiced concerns that the new charging structure could be the start of wider fees for council-run waste disposal services in future.
He said residents already contribute towards waste services through council tax and deserved assurances that free access to recycling centres would not gradually be reduced.
The county council has said the proposals are being driven by budget pressures and the need to generate income while protecting frontline services. It also maintains the charges would remain cheaper than hiring a skip or using commercial waste disposal services.
Mr Bishop's survey is now open and will be used to gather residents' views before the changes are introduced.
Residents wishing to take part can complete the questionnaire through the MP's website, where responses will be used to help inform further representations to the county council.
Mr Bishop said understanding how households, tradespeople carrying out home improvements and community volunteers could be affected would strengthen the case for any changes before the policy is introduced. The council has not indicated any revisions following the initial announcement so far.
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