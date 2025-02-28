TREE felling will see a rolling road closure on the A466 from St Weonards (///mergers.elders.enjoy) to the Herefordshire-Monmouthshire county boundary at Welsh Newton (///frizz.outfitter.pounces).
The closure will be in place from Monday, March 10, to Thursday, March 27 at the latest between 9am-3.30pm with no weekend working.
The closure is necessary while Balfour Beatty fell a number of trees affected by Ash dieback.
As part of the diversion route there will be a time where it will be necessary to divert traffic into Monmouth.
John Young of Balfour Beatty has agreed with Monmouthshire Streetworks a plan of what signage will be deployed to make road users aware and where they will be deploying it.
Their plan is to deploy signage at the junction of the A466 and Dixton Road/ B4293 to send road users round the diversion with further signage present at Buckholt.
Despite current signage just below the Buckholt warning of the upcoming road closure further ahead, it shouldn’t affect either end of the single track Manson Lane, so road users should not try and divert along that road, which is unsuitable for heavy traffic.