1. Make a pumpkin stock- By far the easiest and yummiest way to reuse that pumpkin is to eat it. Homemade pumpkin stock makes a rich base for pumpkin soup, or pumpkin risotto. You can make a simple stock with the pumpkin strings after you carve your Jack-o’-Lantern! Put all of the insides in a big stock pot with any other veggies you have on hand, like onion, carrots, celery, garlic, fennel, and mushrooms. Add a bay leaf or two, cover with water, and simmer for about an hour, stirring a few times.