A MAN has been arrested following reports a woman was allegedly raped in Ross-on-Wye during the early hours of Sunday morning.
West Mercia Police officers received a report at that a woman had allegedly been raped between Three Crosses Road and Springfield Road in the early hours of July 21.
The man, aged 23, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody as enquiries continue.
Detective Inspector Catherine Taylor of West Mercia Police has assured the community that a comprehensive investigation is underway.
She said: “I know an incident like this will bring great concern to the community, and I would like to reassure the public that a thorough investigation is now ongoing.”
DI Taylor has requested assistance from the public in the investigation: “I am appealing to anybody who may have any information that would help with our enquiries, however insignificant you feel it may be, to please contact the police.
“I also ask that people check any doorbell footage they may have from around the time the incident happened.”
“As part of the investigation, there will be an increased police presence in the town, and specially trained officers are currently providing support to the victim.”
Police have assured the public that they are committed to the safety and security of the Ross-on-Wye community and are working diligently to bring the alleged perpetrator to justice.
If you have any information, contact Detective Constable James Smith by email [email protected] or by calling 01432 347103.
Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.