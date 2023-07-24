A 35-year-old Berry Hill man has been banned from his local newsagents store for a year and ordered to pay compensation to a man he assaulted during a theft .
Lewis Green, also known as Price, of Hillcrest Road, Berry Hill, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court to assaulting Andrea Malos on February 1 this year.
He also admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards Mr Malos.
He also pleaded guilty to stealing £65.18 worth of vapes, Pringles and Doritos snacks, Nesquik and other property from Berry Hill Newsagents on the same date.
He also admitted a breach of bail by failing to attend a court hearing on March 10 this year.
He was placed on a six months community order with rehabilitation activity requirements and a 12 month restraining order was imposed.
The order bans him from contacting Mr Malos directly or indirectly and from going to the store in Park Road, Berry Hill.
He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to Mr Malos and fined £40.