THREE children – the youngest just 18-months-old – were found travelling in the back of a Forest man's car which had "dangerous cracks" in the windscreen without any seatbelts on, magistrates were told.
Driver Elvis-Florin Groita faced four charges relating to his driving on Black Dog Way in Gloucester on October 28 last year.
The 20-year-old of Steam Mills had a string of previous motoring offences, Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court was told.
Groita was dealt with under the single justice procedure and the court found all charges proved.
The windscreen of his Ford Mondeo had several large, dangerous cracks in it.
There were five passengers in the rear seats, three of them children aged 12 years, three years and 18 months.
None of them had seatbelts or appropriate booster seats.
Groita had no valid driving licence or insurance.
The charges said both the safety offences caused danger of injury to people.
Groita was fined a total of £1,320 and ordered to pay £90 costs and a victim services surcharge of £528.
The magistrates said a six-month driving ban was obligatory due to Groita’s repeat offending.