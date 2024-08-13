A SERIOUS assault in Monmouth’s Monnow Street yesterday left one man hospitalised as police searched for the attacker.
The incident happened on Monday afternoon (August 12) when it was claimed that a man was seen coming out of the alleyway close to Waitrose with a “bloodied head”.
Up to eight police officers were seen stopping cars and taking statements that afternoon and were in Monnow Street on Tuesday morning following up on enquiries.
One eye-witness to the incident said on social media that she looked out of her window and heard “a guy shouting, two cars had stopped, a passenger got out of a car and had a bloody head, not sure if there was a fight , but the guy shouting had gone by time police came”.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
Police enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact them via the website, call 101 or DM us on social media quoting 2400269802.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.
There are now 13 CCTV cameras monitoring the town, with three new ones installed only this year.
High quality images are now sent down secure lines to the Shared Resource Centre (SRS) at Blaenavon where a bank of operators monitor each town’s CCTV cameras.
Technology is advancing all the time and the operators in Blaenavon are able to send images directly to police headquarters at Llantarnam rather than verbally describe an incident or person.
And while police make their way to the incident, the operators continue to monitor and gather evidence to support the officers on the ground.
The newly installed cameras outside WH Smith, a second at the Cattle Market Car park and another at the Green Dragon have widened the access to coverage across the town and increased the number of cameras in the area, ensuring consistency across all towns in the county.
A Monmouthshire Council spokesman in April told the Beacon that “CCTV plays a vital part in preventing and detecting crime in our towns and helping make our communities safer".