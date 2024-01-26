A MAN who sexually assaulted a woman while she slept in a hotel has been jailed for three and a half years.
David Braun, 53, was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration without consent at a hotel in Coleford, Forest of Dean in December 2021.
Braun sexually assaulted the woman with an object while she was asleep. She woke up during the assault.
He was arrested and later charged with the offence.
Braun was found guilty on 6 June last year following a trial at Gloucester Crown Court.
The court was told in a hearing today (Friday 26 January) how Braun had shown no remorse for his actions.
The Judge had read the victim's personal statement which detailed how her whole world had been torn apart and how she does not believe any part of Braun is sorry for what he did to her.
Braun, from Taunton in Somerset, was sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment and told he must serve half before being released on licence.
Detective Constable Tom Newrick said: "Braun violated the victim when she was at her most vulnerable and his actions are appalling.
"The victim has been extremely brave throughout our investigation, working with us and giving evidence in court.
"I hope this outcome shows that cases of this nature will be dealt with robustly and with the utmost seriousness."
CPS South West District Crown Prosecutor Jill Macnamara said: "We are very pleased that we were able to deliver justice for the victim in this case.
"We want every victim of sexual assault to have the confidence to come forward to report abuse, in the knowledge that support is available and that the police and Crown Prosecution Service are committed to securing justice."
The Judge said he had read statements which had been provided about Braun's character and that he would take mitigating factors into account when sentencing.
Gloucester Crown Court was told Braun was a man of previous good character and that his behaviour was out of character.
If you have experienced rape, sexual assault or abuse, and wish to report the crime, contact police by calling 101 or 999 in the case of an emergency.
Gloucestershire Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre support women dealing with the effects of rape and sexual abuse. For more information visit their website www.glosrasac.org/