A MAN is preparing for three gruelling challenges to help raise money for the SARA replacement launch vehicle fund, in memory of his sister-in-law.
Chris Greenaway will enter the Worcester Marathon (May 19), the 3 Peaks Challenge (May 26) and the Cotswold 100km Ultra Challenge (June 22).
The fundraising effort comes as part of SARA Beachley’s replacement launch vehicle campaign, an organisation which is important to Chris.
He has been training hard over the past few months and continued to test himself physically and mentally, despite the difficult weather conditions which made his training more arduous.
Chris said he hopes ‘this will be enough to encourage people to help support the crucial and amazing work the volunteers at SARA do, which can be far more challenging and requires more commitment’ than the three challenges.
This is not the first time Chris has been involved with a gruelling task, as in 2016, he completed the London Marathon, but he recognises this will be more challenging.
He said: ‘Now being closer to 40 than 30 with a family of three young girls and a busy job, this is more difficult than last time and the 100km Ultra is far more than anything I have tried before.’