A MAN was remanded in custody when he appeared before Newport magistrates accused of selling cocaine at an alternative underground music festival at Chepstow Racecourse.
Vinnie Mortlock, 20, of no fixed abode, is charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug on Friday, May 24.
The defendant is next due to appear before the crown court on June 24.
Police had previously posted that "thousands of pounds worth of drugs were seized" and "a large quantity of cash recovered" following a festival arrest for drug supply offences.
The festival website describes itself as a full-on festival experience, with outlandish walkabout and sideshow performances and art installations.