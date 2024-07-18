A 22-year-old man has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work after admitting being in possessing a quantity of ketamine in Coleford and selling the prohibited drug to friends.
Prosecutor Victoria Maud explained to Gloucester Crown Court that on January 5, 2023 Andrew Owens of Upper Redbook was stopped in his vehicle in Coleford on suspicion of erratic driving.
The police had been alerted to this following a report from a member of the public.
The court was told that when Owens was stopped and searched by police he was found to be in possession of 62.72 grams of ketamine, a Class B drug. He was subsequently charged with intending to sell the prohibited substance.
Ms Maud said: “Owens has already been convicted of the associated motoring offence by Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court. It is only the drug offence that he needs to be dealt with today.
“He was found with numerous zip bags containing the ketamine and taken into custody where he initially denied intending selling the drug for financial gain. The drugs have a street value of between £1,240 and £1,860.”
Jack Barry defending said that his client has written to the court that shows his genuine remorse and added: “Owens entered a guilty at the first opportunity in the magistrates’ court.
“Owens wasn’t selling the drug opening on the streets, but to his friends. He was buying in bulk and selling some of it to fund his own drug habit.
“He started getting involved by taking in ketamine in 2020 in a social setting. But this habit soon took hold of him and became a daily user. He states that he initially started the drug to help him combat his anxiety.
“He believed he was in a low mood and had always suffered from depression, which he believes was brought on when he was bullied at school.
“Owens realises now that he has mental health issues. However since his arrest he has taken significant steps to deal with his issues. This was the catalyst he needed to seek professional help and gain employment. He has recently started a course in finance.
“He’s also taken up boxing and like his hero, Mike Tyson, he has indulged in hypnotherapy as he realises he is not the only one who is suffering with poor mental health.
“Owens has stayed away from drugs for the past eight months, showing that he is capable of rehabilitation and I believe he would benefit from a sentence in the community. He is keen to lead a more productive life.”
The Judge, Recorder Ramin Pakrooh told Owens: “You had the good sense to plead guilty at a very early stage. I note that the money you were making from this limited drug dealing kept you supplied with your own drug habit – a short term solution in dealing with your own mental health issues.
“Through hypnotherapy you have discovered the connection between the body and mind. This has helped with your confidence and discipline and improved your mental health.
“I accept your remorse is genuine. Your lawyer suggests you need help, a phrase all too common in these courts, and from what I’ve seen you have instigated this procedure which shows your resourcefulness.”
The judge sentence Owens to a 12-month community order and 200 hours of unpaid work and pay a contribution of £150 towards court costs.
“This court is confident that you will complete this community order with flying colours,” concluded Recorder Pakrooh.