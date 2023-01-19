FOREST MP Mark Harper was shown how “Levelling Up” money is being spent when he climbed onto the roof of The Wesley in Cinderford.
Solar panels have been installed and the new roof will be finished in a matter of weeks as part of the project to convert the former Methodist Church into an arts centre for the Forest.
Mr Harper said: “It’s a fantastic job here – we’ve got a brand new roof and solar panels which make the building low carbon which gets it all set for the future but also reduces the running costs which means they can have a more attractive offer for local groups
“What’s been great about the Levelling Up Fund in the Forest is that we’ve turned the money into delivering the project really quickly.
“All the partners in our Levelling Up project have got on and got the work done
“If people ask what was the money spent on, they can come to The Wesley and see straight away.”
During the visit last Friday (January 19) Mr Harper spoke to solar panel expert David Pratt of Newent-based GSM and Darrell McCarthy of Central Roofing.
He was accompanied on the visit by Emma Bennett, the clerk of Cinderford Town Council, which is behind the refurbishment of three building as part of the Levelling Up agenda, and project manager Les Love.
The new roof will be complete in three weeks and then the focus will switch to the interior, said Ms Love.
She said: “A lot of hard work has taken place to get here but I’m delighted to say the back roof of the church, which is dated 1905 and hasn’t had a new roof since then, has been replaced with solar panels put on the side elevation.
“In three weeks the work on the roof should be complete and then we need to start on the inside.”
Funding will be needed for the internal works which includes £92,000 for decoration, £57,000 for electrics, stage lighting and drapes, and £20,000 for a new stage.
Since the town council bought the building in March, it has built up around 200 hours a month of community use.
That includes welcoming back the Methodist congregation for Sunday worship as well as a range of local groups including toddlers, Brownies, Guides, the Harmony Twirlstars marching band and Crossroads Care.
Work has also taken place to refurbish the outside of Rheola House, which is also in Belle Vue Road, and install solar panels.
An announcement is also expected on long-term use for the former HSBC bank building in Market Street.