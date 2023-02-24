For example, at a local level, the Forest of Dean District Council distributed some of our previous allocation through £165,000 worth of supermarket vouchers, including £85,000 since the start of the year. They have been able to utilise local knowledge to focus this Government provided support on those who really need it, including unpaid carers who are registered with Gloucestershire Carers Hub and recipients of council tax support in bands one, two and three, with at least one child.