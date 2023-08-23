The Government has also been tough on the causes of inflation that drive prices up and eat up your savings. For example, work has been done to secure our country’s energy supply by backing new oil and gas licences in the North Sea and investing further in renewables. This means that moving forward the UK will be less reliant on expensive, foreign imports. The Government is also getting more people back into work by increasing employment support, expanding our free childcare offer, and removing the Lifetime Pensions Allowance.