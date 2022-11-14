‘Master paintings’ from Blaisdon Hall worth more than £400,000 to go on sale
Subscribe newsletter
A COLLECTION of important artworks from a historic manor house in the Forest of Dean is estimated to fetch up to £442,000 at auction next month.
Fifty privately-owned “master paintings” from 19th century mansion Blaisdon Hall will go on sale in December including several by world-renowned artists, dating from the 17th to the 19th century.
The Grade II-listed Victorian property was put up for sale this summer for £7.25 million.
The collection of paintings includes significant pieces by Dutch still painter Elias van den Broeck, Baroque-era Italian artist Pietro Dandini and British oil painter George Wright.
The hall at Blaisdon was built in 1876 in Jacobean style by architect Frederick Sandham Waller, and was extended in the early 20th century by his son.
Described as a “fine example of Victorian architecture” by art auctioneers Dreweatts, it was originally built for the Crawshay family, a long line of Forest of Dean iron masters.
Dreweatts says the house “stands as a visual reminder of the impact the family once had on the area”.
It has changed owners several times through the years and was also an agricultural school for a period.
The art collection includes a piece by “one of the greatest Dutch still life painters of his time”, Elias van den Broeck, called ‘A poppy, tulip, chrysanthemum, morning glory, roses and other flowers in a vase, on a stone ledge’.
The auctioneers say the piece “shows a brilliance and harmony of colour” and is “a fine example of why Van den Broeck’s still lifes are praised for their painstaking attention to detail.”
The painting is estimated to fetch £25,000-£35,000.
Another of high value is a apinting considered to be “one of the most significant works” by Italian painter Aurelio Tiratelli, ‘Cattle Fair at Ostia’.
It is also believed to have been acquired by King Vittorio Emanuele, the King of Italy from 1900 until his abdication in 1946.
In oil on canvas, it depicts a cattle fair on the outskirts of Rome and carries an estimate of £20,000-£30,000.
Also included is a piece by celebrated French artist Gustave Doré, titled ‘Moses in the Bulrushes’.
The painting is believed to have been inspired by a work the artist created for a new deluxe version of the bible in 1843.
The “dramatic” work in oil on canvas is estimated to fetch £15,000-£20,000.
For more information about the collection, go to www.dreweatts.com and head to the ‘News and Videos’ section.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |