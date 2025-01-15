A RECENTLY published report from The Care Quality Commission rated maternity provision at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital as ‘inadequate.’
Following an unannounced inspection in March 2024, the team at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital has been working with The Care Quality Commission, who are the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England.
The regulator, who inspect and ensure service quality, released its report Wednesday, January 15.
Kevin McNamara, Chief Executive of Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “While we recognise that there’s more to do, we have made some significant progress since the inspection in March last year.
“We acted immediately in response to the feedback from inspectors and the CQC has been closely involved with us in driving these improvements throughout. They have recognised the progress that has been made and I want to reassure families that we are committed to providing high-quality, safe maternity care.”
NHS Gloucestershire said Gloucestershire Royal Hospital has improved in key areas such as a reduction in waiting times for foetal scans, better staff training, an increase in staff recruitment, and a reduction in postpartum haemorrhage cases.
Matt Holdaway, Chief Nurse, added: “It is important for expectant parents and those families accessing our services to hear about the good care we continue to deliver.
“In that regard we are continuing to invest heavily in our service, to work closely with regulators and advisory teams, to ensure that we can continue to provide a service that we are all proud of.
“The areas identified by the regulators largely relate to training and processes and we are absolutely determined to continue making the necessary improvements.”
The full Care Quality Commission report can be found online. You can also keep up to date with NHS Gloucestershire news via its website and social media channels.