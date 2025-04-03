The Forest of Dean will receive an £891,000 investment in flood alleviation projects, aimed at protecting homes and businesses while supporting local economic growth.
The Forest has been heavily impacted by recent flooding, particularly Storm Bert in November 2024 when areas such as Lydney saw around 50 homes flooded and several businesses forced to close. This funding is part of the Government's record £2.65 billion investment to build or maintain 1,000 flood defences across Englandin the next two years.
The funding will support three key flood alleviation schemes in the Forest of Dean: • Coleford Town Centre Flood Alleviation Scheme • Lakeside Avenue, Lydney Flood Alleviation Scheme • Cannop Catchment Natural Flood Management Scheme
Matt Bishop, MP for the Forest of Dean, expressed his support for the funding: “Many constituents have shared their concerns with me regarding the damage that recent flooding has caused to their homes, businesses and lives. I welcome the Labour Government’s commitment to flood alleviation and am pleased we have secured funding for these three essential projects.”
This funding forms part of the Labour government’s wider Plan for Change, which aims to boost local economies by protecting businesses, delivering new jobs, and ensuring the stability of the economy in the face of increasing flood risks linked to climate change. Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “Through our Plan for Change, we are supporting three schemes in the Forest of Dean, ensuring residents have the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”
Matt Bishop MP concluded, “This funding will make a real difference to those who have lived with the uncertainty and devastation of flooding. It is crucial that the government continues to invest in preventative measures to protect our environment, economy, and quality of life. I will continue to monitor these local flood alleviation projects to ensure they have the maximum possible impact.”