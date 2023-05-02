Morrisons, Ross-on-Wye, held an extraordinary fundraising event over the weekend of April 28 to 30.
Staff members were challenged to cycle the equivalent of the 160-mile distance from Ross to Westminster Abbey on a spin bike, all in support of the supermarket’s partner charity, Together for Short Lives.
Together for Short Lives is the UK registered charity for children’s palliative care. Together for Short Lives’ vision is for children and young people in the UK with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families to have as fulfilling lives as possible, and the best care at the end of life.
Enthusiastically taking turns on the spin bike, the team pedalled away from 9am to 3pm over the three-day period. The Mayor of Ross, Ed O’Driscoll, even joined in the effort on Saturday morning. The event was a tremendous success, as the determined team managed to raise a whopping £2,277.08, far surpassing their initial goal of £1,000. A heartfelt thank you goes out to each customer who contributed to reaching this fantastic target.
Last week the Gazette reported the inspiring story of James Badger, Morrisons’ Group Commercial and Manufacturing Director. James plans to embark on an ambitious cycling journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats in memory of his late wife, Phillipa, who tragically lost her battle with leukaemia last year. James and three friends are committed to raising £100,000 for Bone Cancer UK.
Ross-on-Wye community cheered James on as he stopped at the local Morrisons around 9:30 am. James then continued to the Leominster Morrisons, arriving at approximately 12.30pm, before heading to Market Drayton.