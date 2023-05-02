Enthusiastically taking turns on the spin bike, the team pedalled away from 9am to 3pm over the three-day period. The Mayor of Ross, Ed O’Driscoll, even joined in the effort on Saturday morning. The event was a tremendous success, as the determined team managed to raise a whopping £2,277.08, far surpassing their initial goal of £1,000. A heartfelt thank you goes out to each customer who contributed to reaching this fantastic target.