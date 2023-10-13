Cllr Ian Chandler, Cabinet member for Social Care, said: “I am committed to developing a shared vision for how we support people of all abilities in our county. I want this vision to include high quality spaces, which are welcoming and accessible, that can be used by different groups of people from the wider community as well as those directly supported by the Council. This is why, prior to taking any further decisions about the base for MDML in Abergavenny, I have asked for more time”.