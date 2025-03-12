THE body of a teenager who was last seen on CCTV cycling towards the old Severn Bridge more than three months ago has been found some 17 miles upstream near Newnham.
Joseph Bellamy, 18, was reported missing after leaving his Caldicot house after midnight on Tuesday, December 3.
He was captured on CCTV around 12.45am cycling on a red pushbike towards the bridge where his bike was later found by officers.
A Gwent Police spokesman said today: "The body of a teenage boy was found near the village of Northington, Gloucestershire on Sunday 9 March.
"Formal identification has taken place, and he was identified as Joseph Bellamy, 18, who was reported missing in December 2024.
"His family have been informed, and our thoughts are with them.
"The family of Joseph Bellamy has requested privacy and space at this difficult time."