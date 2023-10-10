A 22-year-old Mitcheldean man has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 by Cheltenham magistrates after he admitted failing to notify the police who was driving a Toyota pick-up suspected of speeding on the A40 at Over, near Gloucester.
Joel Richards of Silver Street, Mitcheldean, also had six penalty points endorsed on his driving licence.
He pleaded guilty to failing to inform Gloucestershire Police who was at the wheel of a Toyota Hilux on March 6 this year.
He was fined £660 plus £90 costs and a £264 victim services surcharge.