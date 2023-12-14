SENIOR citizens in Mitcheldean enjoyed a festive Christmas party thanks to the efforts of volunteers.
Fortunately there was no repeat of last year when the event had to be cancelled at the last minute because of snow – that meant organiser Shirley Gardner and her family delivering the freshly prepared meals by Landrover and foot throughout the village.
This year, the weather didn’t deter anyone from attending, despite the cold, heavy rain.
Shirley and her family and friends cooked and served a starter of homemade tomato soup or fruit juice, a luxurious buffet for main course, and homemade apple pie and custard or trifle for dessert for 40 people.
The meal was finished off with warm mince pies, tea and coffee.
The venue, Mitcheldean Community Centre, was transformed from hall into a Winter Wonderland, complete with fairy lights, inflatable Father Christmas, animated snow scene and festive tunes.
Everyone’s name was put into the raffle, and an abundance of gifts ensured no one left without a present.
This included a meat voucher from Kevin’s Butchers and fruit hampers donated by Chelsea Parkfields, Pontshill.
This year, the party benefited from a significant donation from Mitcheldean Parish Council, resulting in the event being provided to the residents of Mitcheldean completely free of charge.
Dene Magna School kindly offered the services of their minibus, so everyone could be chauffeured to and from the venue from their front door.
Mitcheldean residents and participants Ann Mockford and Bill Wadley thanked Shirley and her team on behalf of everyone for their kindness, generosity and enjoyable afternoon.
Shirley formally thanked her family and close friends, Mitcheldean Parish Council, Kevin’s Butchers, Chelsea Parkfields and Dene Magna School, as without their amazing help and generosity, the event would simply not have been possible.
Shirley hopes even more Senior Citizens from the Mitcheldean area will attend and enjoy the next one, planned for December 2024.