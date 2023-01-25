“Art allows me to make sense of my feelings and the surrounding world. Watching my brother lose his battle with cancer in the past year, has been the most painful year of my life. It’s like playing a game of snakes and ladders but only ever getting snakes. The feeling of helplessness is unbearable! Painting was my outlet, allowing me to give a tangible outcome to my feelings, the hope, the heartache, the pain, the helplessness, the anger and frustration, the heaviness and suffocation.