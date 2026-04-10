THREE Monmouth hospitality businesses have been named finalists in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2026.
The three businesses: The Punch House, Bar 125 and The Robin Hood pub have all been shortlisted across a range of categories.
The Punch House has been nominated for Best Event Space, while The Robin Hood and Bar 125 have both been shortlisted for Best-Family Run Business.
The Robin Hood, recently reopened after November’s floods, has also been recognised in the Best Heritage category, while both The Robin Hood and Bar 125 are finalists for Best Live Music Venue.
The awards process begins with public nominations, followed by a voting stage hosted on the Best of Welsh Business Awards’ Facebook page.
Votes are then counted and independently verified before the shortlist is confirmed.
Finalists are invited to attend an awards ceremony, where winners in each category will be announced.
Clair Beard, co-owner of The Robin Hood, said: “We have made it to the finals for the three categories, and we are really grateful for all the nominations and to be in these categories, especially after the flood.
“The building especially, after going through all of that, and to be in the heritage category is amazing. We are so grateful to everybody to do this as it put us back on a positive after coming back from a negative.”
Vicky Merrills, manager at The Punch House, said: “We are really happy to be involved, and we hope we will be lucky enough to win an award.”
Martin Sholl, co-owner of Bar 125, added: “The locals have been fantastic. We’re really grateful for the support we’ve been getting.”
The business had to close just eight days after opening due to November’s flooding, shortly after completing renovations, but was up and running again before Christmas.
“We had 60-70 people clean up with mops and buckets - the community has been fantastic.” said Martin.
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