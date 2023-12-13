THE 56th annual Monmouth Raft Race, organised by Rotary Monmouth in September has once again raised a significant sum from the events proceeds’.
Members of Rotary Monmouth visited the Hospice in Newport for a cheque presentation whilst receiving an update of the work of the Hospice by Chief Executive Emma Saysell. The event raised a total figure of £19,332 with £14,449 being donated to St David’s Hospice (75%) – the remaining 25 % is retained by Rotary Monmouth and distributed to other good causes.
In total the amount raised since Rotary Monmouth took over the organisation of the Monmouth Raft Race back in 2003 is a whopping £366,000.
Over 50 Rafts entered the event back in September with a finish festival waiting at the end in Whitebrook for rafters and supporters. The event attracted more corporate sponsorship than ever before and all concerned with the organisation would like to thank all who contributed:
Mandarin Stone, Siltbuster, Harrison Clark Rickerbys Solicitors, Robert Price and Paul Jarrold Tyres, GD Environmental, MCL Xpress, Ogi, Tri Wall & Jolly Clothing.
Rotary Monmouth’, Race Co-ordinator Norman Williams said, “We as a club are delighted to have received the support from all involved in order to make such a donation to St David’s Hospice Care. The event is a highlight in the Rotary & St David’s fundraising Calendar bringing together the community in such a great fun way.
Kris Broome, of St David’s Hospice Care, said: “We are thrilled with the donation, it just goes to show what loyal, caring supporters there are for the Raft Race. We would like to make a special thank you to Rotary Monmouth who once again had everything ready for the event, having planned the event meticulously over many months and years.
Date for your Diary: 2024 Monmouth Raft Race – The date is set for Sunday 1st September
For full details on how to enter the 2024 race and anything else related to the event please visit www.monmouthraftrace.com or contact Kris direct at St David’s Hospice Care on 01633 851058 / hello @stdavidshospicecare.org.