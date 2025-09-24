HOUSE prices in Monmouthshire dropped in July, falling more than the average across Wales, new figures show.
Figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average Monmouthshire house price in the year to July was £322,066 – a 1.7% decrease on June.
It was below the average across Wales, where prices decreased by 0.7%.
The drop in Monmouthshire contributes to the longer-term trend in the area, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 2.6% annual decline.
It means the area ranked 21st among Wales’s 22 local authorities for annual growth, with the average price in Monmouthshire falling by £8,700 over the past year.
The highest annual growth in Wales was in Swansea, where property prices increased on average by 7.4%.
The average UK house price increased by 2.8% in the 12 months to July, slowing from 3.6% in the year to June, the Office for National Statistics said.
Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: "Rents and house prices are slowing across the UK as housing demand cools and affordability pressures bite on what people can pay for rent and mortgages.
"This has big implications for home building where weaker demand is holding back investment in growing supply."
David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages said: "Mortgage borrowers may well be steeling themselves for another helping of cautious tone and the message that base rate won’t fall until a sustainable path for inflation is clear.
"It’s anticipated that inflation could nudge higher before it eases, so borrowers will have to wait for signs of improvement before they can hope for another interest rate cut.
"Mortgage rates have edged up in recent weeks, as the rate outlook of ‘higher for longer’ has taken its toll on lenders’ funding. Although that hasn’t sent rates sky high, it’s certainly forcing borrowers to make quicker decisions and act quickly to secure a deal."