FARMER Jessie Stephens is pictured with one of her versatile Jersey cows. Not only do they produce the traditional pinta and “raw” milk but Jessie also makes milkshakes in a variety of flavours which have been a hit with customers. Jessie and husband Chris took part in Open Farm Sunday for the first time at Hafren Rare Breeds at Portskewett near Caldicot. They have 15 Ancients Cattle of Wales, one of around 10 breeding centres in the UK as well as rare breed pigs, chicken and geese on the farm owned by Monmouthshire Council. For more on Open Farm Sunday see page 16. ( Forest Review )