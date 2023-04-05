GLOUCESTERSHIRE has been awarded almost £4 million by the government to help with ongoing highway maintenance.
The county council says this will help Highways deal with challenges caused by “some of the coldest and wettest periods of weather we’ve seen for over 100 years”.
The £3,958,000 investment is part of an additional £200 million being provided for highways maintenance across the country.
The council says the money, which must be used for highways maintenance, will be spent to improve the county’s roads.
This will include expanding the number of roads that can be resurfaced this coming year and carrying out some more reactive patching of some of the roads that have been hardest hit by the “inclement weather”.
The government funding will be in addition to the £100 million that the council has already committed to improving the county’s roads.
Since April 2022, the council’s highways teams have repaired over 39,000 defects on the roads.
Cllr Dom Morris, cabinet member for highways, said: “This additional funding from the government is great news for our roads and I welcome it.
"This money will help us get after the potholes caused by the bad weather and achieve the ambitions for our highway network by continuing with the high levels of investment that we have already made, to ensure we keep improving our roads in Gloucestershire.”