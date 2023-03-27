Smiths Auctions in Newent are finding that their viewing days are gradually becoming busier and busier as people return to the salerooms in person.
During the worst of the pandemic the sales were held online only and this has obviously meant that many customers now choose to view and bid using the internet only, as this is very convenient and saves time.
However nothing can quite replace seeing the items in person - or the excitement of bidding in the saleroom itself on sale day.
Since the beginning of the year it seems the number of people coming to the saleroom to view has definitely increased, but although the number of bidders in the room on sale day has also increased, it is still a fraction of what it used to be.
Smiths’ sale on March 30 & 31 certainly has plenty to look at, with over 1400 lots, including an extensive selection of silver, gold, watches and jewellery.
The sale also includes ceramics, glass, books, furniture, pictures and collectables.
The sale seems to have developed a bit of an animal theme this time, with an attractive collection of large carved wooden animals as well as animal themed jewellery and bronzes.
A good selection of paintings in the sale includes a very attractive watercolour of a horse being led to it’s stable in a farmyard setting by John Atkinson estimated at £300/£500 whilst other paintings include an original oil of a collie dog by Mick Cawston estimated at £600/£800 and a charming little oil of a playful kitten estimated at just £30/£50.
A number of classic and traditional furniture antiques in the sale include dining tables, chairs, chests of drawers and display cabinets as well as decorative pieces such as work tables, a decanter stand and a vast selection of occasional tables of all shapes and sizes from a house in Monmouth.
Other traditional antiques include barometers, clocks, Persian rugs and a very good selection of decorative antique boxes made from a variety of materials including exotic woods, brass, mother of pearl and tortoiseshell.
Many private buyers might be surprised at how cheap it is to purchase some of the furniture items, and for those looking to save money, furnishing a home at auction prices may take a bit more effort, but could save them a fortune.
For those with an artistic eye the eclectic and quirky results can make for an amazing interior like the ones in the magazines.
It is well worth a browse of the online catalogue or the saleroom shelves just to appreciate the huge variety of items on offer with many items providing an interest to someone somewhere.
Many regular buyers peruse the catalogue online first and then come to the saleroom to view the items they are particularly interested in in more detail.
Smiths are inviting Antique and Collectable entries for their May sale from the beginning of April by appointment.
The sale also includes a special section for Oriental items with Chinese ceramics being particularly popular at the moment.
Smiths now have a specialist valuer to help value and catalogue the Oriental section of the sale.
Smiths are also looking for enamel signs, advertising items, postcards and coins for their future specialist sales.
For all entries please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk for further information.