A NEW investigation has revealed Gloucestershire Constabulary has recorded more than 1,600 drink-driving offences in the last three years, with 519 logged in the last year.
Data obtained by Legal Expert found that between December 2023 and November 2024, the force recorded 1,604 drink-driving offences.
Legal Expert’s Road Traffic Accident Specialist, Tracy Chick says: “Drink-driving is such an avoidable offence and there is no excuse for drinking and getting behind the wheel.”
The most common age group was drivers aged between 30-49, accounting for 49 per cent of all drink-driving offences, followed by 18-29 year-olds totalling 29 per cent.
The latest data available shows drink-drive-related deaths have reached their highest level since 2009.