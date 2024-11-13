GLOUCESTERSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) has been called out to more than 880 electrical fires in the last three years, a new investigation has revealed.
Figures obtained by Legal Expert show that of those, more than 530 (61 per cent) happened in domestic properties with cookers and ovens found to be the leading applicant to cause electrical house fires across Gloucestershire.
Legal Expert’s investigation also found that between 2021 and 2024, Gloucestershire fire crews attended 885 fires caused by electricals alone. Of those, 538 were in domestic properties, while 175 were in other residential and non-residential properties, such as office buildings.
Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer said: “Christmas can be the time for relaxing, spending time with family and friends and maybe even overindulging. But fairy lights, candles and decorations mean it is also a time to take extra care to keep our loved ones safe from fire.
“To ensure you have the merriest of Christmases, keep fire safety at the top of your list. Ensure you place candles in suitable holders and away from Christmas cards, decorations, or anything else that may catch alight. Never leave cooking unattended and, of course, test your smoke alarms and those of elderly or vulnerable relatives or neighbours.”
Around 4,000 house fires across the UK every year are caused by faulty electrics, according to the Home Office.
Karen Smith, Head of Trading Standards at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “With the pressure of buying Christmas presents, it can be tempting to save money buying a cheaper version of the ‘must have’ gift. Cheap copies of popular electrical toys and gifts are often made without regard to safety standards carrying a risk of injury or fire.”
In the lead up to Christmas, UK fire services release their latest advice about how to stay safe during the festive period. Last year, GFRS issued a “Don’t let fire ruin your Christmas” warning to residents, encouraging residents to take extra care to ensure protection from fire.